California loans Michigan 50 ventilators

Governor Gavin Newsom of California sent Michigan 50 ventilators on loan from the State of California inventory as both states continue to fight COVID-19. The ventilators will arrive in Lansing today.

“From the beginning, Governor Newsom has taken swift and aggressive action to protect California families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “He understands that when it comes to fighting this virus, we are all on the same team, and must work together to protect as many people we can. These ventilators will save lives and help our health care system treat more COVID-19 patients here in Michigan. I’m proud to work with Governor Newsom and everyone else who can step up to keep families safe.”

“As California continues to flatten our curve in the fight against COVID-19 we have a moral and ethical imperative to help our fellow Americans. We are pleased to be able to assist Governor Whitmer and the people of Michigan who are rising to meet the moment in their own fight to protect public health and safety,” said Governor Newsom.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were found in Michigan, Governor Whitmer and her administration have worked around the clock to secure PPE for our health care professionals and families. Michiganders and businesses can donate items needed most by hospitals and medical providers. Many health care facilities throughout Michigan are facing shortages of essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Donations of essential items will be used to meet medical providers’ most pressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are the material donations most needed by health care facilities:

Masks: NIOSH N95 or better

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand/Wipes)

Gloves

Surgical Masks (Not handmade)

Hospital Gowns

No-Touch Thermometers