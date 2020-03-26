Cabin fever? Tour Michigan virtually

From live cams featuring beautiful beaches to virtual tours of unique exhibits, Pure Michigan is helping bring the state’s educational, outdoor and cultural experiences to life at home through its new #VirtualPureMichigan campaign.

New virtual experiences will be posted regularly across Pure Michigan’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels in the coming weeks as people are being encouraged to Stay Home and Stay Safe to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.

“During these extraordinary times, we want to continue to do what Pure Michigan does best – inspire people – while offering alternative ways to experience the stay at home and follow social distancing guidelines,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “By sharing the tremendous virtual offerings our travel partners across the state have available, we are hoping that individuals can enjoy, learn and explore our beautiful state from the comfort of their own homes as they look ahead to future adventures.”

Organizations around the state are offering virtual experiences for all to enjoy, including:

The michigan.org website continues to be a resource for future trip planning, featuring unique destinations throughout the state, road trip and itinerary suggestions and the ability to order the free Pure Michigan Summer Travel Guide – also available digitally. Additionally, michigan.org is now featuring ways to Travel Michigan Virtually While Planning Your Vacation.

In the coming days and weeks, the Pure Michigan social channels will be posting virtual experiences all across the state using the #VirtualPureMichigan hashtag. Follow along, or share your favorite Virtual Pure Michigan experience, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.