Business startup workshop coming

Individuals in the beginning stages of starting a business, in need of accessing capital, or simply considering self-employment, will have the opportunity to attend a Startup Fundamentals workshop Tuesday, March 17 in Charlevoix.

The workshop is being held from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm at The Vault Coworking Space, 201 State St., Suite D. The event is being co-sponsored by the Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and The Vault Coworking Space.

The workshop will be facilitated by SBDC Certified Small Business Consultant, Samantha (Reis) McDonald, who will help aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead and manage a company, and evaluate market and sales potential for their products or services.

This comprehensive 2.5-hour workshop also incorporates the SBDC’s fundamental Writing a Business Plan workshop and fully covers topics such as determining concept feasibility, startup costs, financing options, the basics of business planning, along with other necessary resources to launch. This workshop is a requirement prior to meeting with an SBDC consultant one-on-one.

There is no charge to attend the workshop, but pre-registration is required at SBDCMichigan.org/training. For more information, contact the SBDC at sbdc@networksnorthwest.org or 231-929-5060.

About Michigan SBDC

The Michigan Small Business Development Center (MI-SBDC) provides expert assistance at no cost to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a business. The Northwest Michigan Regional Center is hosted by Networks Northwest and serves the ten county region including: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, and Wexford counties. For more information, go to: sbdcnorthwest.org.

The Michigan SBDC State Lead Center is located at Grand Valley State University, Seidman College of Business, in Grand Rapids. Michigan small business owners may access the Michigan SBDC services by contacting 616-331-7480 or SDBCMichigan.org.