Brown Motors gives back

During the month of December, Brown Motors of Petoskey held a “Stuff the Truck” to support McLaren Home Care & Hospice Hiland Cottage.

Brown Motors staff delivered the items they collected which included cleaning products, canned foods, and personal care products to the Hiland Cottage the first part of January.

Pictured with the donations are Nick Tahinen from Brown Motors, Marie Rosen Hiland Cottage RN, Michael Ashbaugh from Brown Motors, Shannon Clark Hiland Cottage aide, and Sue Fantini a hospice volunteer.