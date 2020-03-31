Brook Retirement Community statement on COVID-19

The Brook Retirement Communities released the following statement today regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

We know you are concerned about the spread of CV-19 and how it may impact your family and friends at The Brook Retirement Communities.

In these challenging times, our devotion to our residents continues in order to care for and meet their needs in a safe and healthy environment.

The well-being of our residents and staff members remains our top priority.

We have been utilizing best practices for infection prevention in all our facilities since the day we opened our doors.

Be assured each staff member, prior to their shift, is required to complete a questionnaire about the potential for exposure and screening for symptoms of feeling ill.

Staff is also required to monitor their body temperature to ensure they do not have a fever.

We promise to stay current with CDC recommendations as those recommendations evolve.

The Brook is also in close contact with local and state health department officials.

To protect our senior residents, we have since March 12, 2020 implemented a no visitor policy at our facilities.

We understand that staying connected to your loved ones is extremely important.

There are many ways to stay connected including telephone, email, text, video chat or social media. We are happy to assist you in your reach out.

Please contact your Brook manager if you need assistance.

This is not an easy time for anyone, and it is an especially difficult time for our senior residents.

Let’s all work together to protect them.

For more information, go to www.BrookRetirement.com or call (989) 745-6500.