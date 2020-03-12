Boys basketball final moves to Boyne City

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 211

Please see the attached PDF regarding a joint statement between Boyne City Public Schools and …

Please see the attached PDF regarding a joint statement between Boyne City Public Schools and Kingsley Area Schools in regard to the boys basketball District 34 final.

It will now be hosted at Boyne City High School with a 6 p.m. start and will be broadcast free of charge and non-password protected on our website (www.boyne.k12.mi.us).

Click the link for more info:

Joint Statement from Boyne City Public Schools and Kingsley Area Schools

The MHSAA Boys Basketball District 34 Final will now be played at Boyne City High School with a 6:00pm start time. Attendance at all MHSAA events will be limited. Please see below for guidelines.

GUIDELINES

1. Competing schools will be allowed an ENTRY LIST of individuals that will only include parents/legal guardians and essential administrators. This list will be developed by each school’s administration and based on proper documentation.

2. No admission will be charged for this list of individuals.

3. Individuals on the attendance list will need to check in at the main gate at Boyne City HS with valid identification.

4. Doors will open to spectators no earlier than 30 minutes prior to game time (5:30pm)

5. The District #34 Championship game will be broadcast live on the Rambler Sports Network at no cost. The broadcast can be found at:

https://www.boyne.k12.mi.us/

We understand that these are unprecedented times in our athletic event history.

We thank everyone in advance for your cooperation and positive spirit in making this the very best experience possible for the kids involved during these incredibly challenging circumstances.

Adam Stefanski, Athletic Director of Boyne City High School

Mitch Miggenburg, Athletic Director of Kingsley High School