Boyne’s Banner seeks judgeship

Boyne City attorney Robert Banner announced his candidacy for the Charlevoix County 90th District Judge position.

In a statement released to media on Tuesday April 28, Banner said he is excited to take on this challenge.

“The positive response to my decision to run is humbling,” Banner stated. “It will be my pleasure to meet the voters of Charlevoix and Emmet Counties over the months to come.”

He added, “I look forward to earning the trust and respect of the voters to serve as District Court Judge.”

Banner is a trial lawyer and has extensive jury and bench trial experience.

Over the last 29 years, he has tried many cases in district, circuit, probate, and tribal courts.

Banner has litigated matters involving drinking and driving, landlord/tenant, land contract forfeiture, misdemeanor and felony criminal matters, general civil litigation in district and circuit courts, juvenile delinquency, and abuse neglect cases.

He handles probate estates, trust estates, assists clients creating estate plans, and he has litigated both contested probate and trust estates.

Outside of his work responsibilities, Banner is a 27-year member of the Rotary Club of Boyne City.

He is a past president, past board member, and current scholarship chairman for the club.

Banner is the current President of the Board of Directors of Northern Community Mediation in Petoskey.

He is on the Advisory Council to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation.

In 2017, Banner was appointed by then Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to the position of Public Administrator for Charlevoix County.

This appointment requires him to represent the State of Michigan in Charlevoix County probate matters involving deceased persons without heirs.

Banner and his wife Cindy—married 29 years—have two children: Katelyn age 22, who is in graduate school at Western Michigan University; and Phillip, a sophomore at Boyne City High School.

They are long-time members of Christ Lutheran Church in Boyne City.

“I have earned the trust and respect of my colleagues,” Banner said. “I am uniquely qualified for this position as I possess the experience and proper temperament to succeed as judge.”

He added, “It would be my honor to continue serving Charlevoix and Emmet Counties as District Court Judge.”