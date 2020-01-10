Boyne Valley Catholic events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on January 12th the First Week in Ordinary Time:

Catholics Reaching Out – Part 2: Join us Sunday (January 12th) for Part 2 of our discussion on “Catholics Reaching Out.” As part of the results of the pastoral council survey, we are looking at ways of bringing back those who have fallen away from the Church, along with working on keeping our young people and families involved. We had a wonderful discussion in December. I hope you can join us as we continue to process ways to evangelize and engage our brothers and sisters in Christ.

Faith Formation and Jr.& Sr. High youth… 5:30 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

RCIA: Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 9 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

Liturgical Ministry Training: We will be having a make-up session for all liturgical ministers who were not able to attend our October training session. We also invite any new persons who may be interested in becoming a liturgical minister. The training will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 9:30 am at St. Matthew parish hall. We will again be using our video training from Liturgical Training Publications. The training will last from 9:30 am until 11:30 am. For those who may be interested in become a homebound communion minister, or taking communion to the nursing home or hospital, there will be a special training session beginning at 11:30 am For more information, please contact any of our worship commission members.