Boyne Valley Catholic events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on February 2nd the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time:

Feast of the Presentation of the Lord – and St. Blaise

As we celebrate the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord.

This feast day is tied to what is called Candlemass Day, in which candles are blessed for the year.

We will have a table set up at both St. Matthew’s and St. Augustine’s where you can bring candles in from your home to be blessed.

We ask that you set your candle on the table before Mass.

Also, the Feast of St. Blaise falls on Monday, the 3rd. Fr Denny will be blessing throats after each of the weekend Masses on the 1st and 2nd.

Catholics Reaching Out – Part 3

On Sunday February 9th at 5:30 pm at St. Matthew’s, we will again continue our conversations on “Catholics Reaching Out.”

We are slowly going through some great material on reaching out to fallen-away Catholics and young adults and families.

With so much wonderful discussion, the process is taking time, which is helpful and beneficial to the entire faith community.

We invite you to come and join us and add your input to a very special outreach in our faith community.

Men’s Bible Study Group

The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

RCIA – Tuesday evening at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Come join us and pray the Rosary

Every Saturday at 9 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

Financial Peace University

Will be held on Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm at St. Matthew’s.

It’s time to stop worrying about money!

The nine-lesson Financial Peace University (FPU) course is the proven plan to help you keep a budget, beat debt, and build wealth!

Dave Ramsey and his team of financial experts teaches every lesson with biblical wisdom, and you’ll get support and encouragement along the way.

FPU includes your workbook and a free year of Financial Peace Membership, an online tool kit to support your journey. For more info, contact Becky Nohel at (231) 330-6576.