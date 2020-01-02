Boyne student nominated for military academy

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced last week that she has nominated three students from Northern …

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced last week that she has nominated three students from Northern Michigan for admission at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

“Michigan is fortunate to have so many exceptional students who want to serve our country through military service,” said Senator Stabenow. “Having demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, I am confident they will represent Michigan and our country well.”

Students seeking appointment to a service academy must first obtain the nomination of their U.S. Senator, their U.S. Representative, or the Vice President.

Students nominated by Senator Stabenow’s office went through a highly competitive application process that included interviews by veteran, military and community leaders.

Now that the students have been nominated, they must await acceptance for admission by the academy to which they have applied.

The following students from Northern Michigan have been nominated by Senator Stabenow to a service academy:

• Nicholas Aown – Boyne City, Navy

• Aiden Griggs – Traverse City, West Point

• Rhys Tirrell – Traverse City, Air Force