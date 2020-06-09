Boyne street projects

News Boyne City Gazette 103

Starting Monday June 8, nine streets in Boyne City received $275,005 of capital preventative maintenance repairs.

By investing in the ongoing maintenance of our roads we are able to significantly extend their useful life, saving money and improving the overall quality of our roads.

Seven existing asphalt paved streets will be crushed & shaped with an asphalt pulverizer and then receive 3” of new asphalt.

This treatment should add 10-12 years to the useful life with continued maintenance work performed as required. Below is that list:

Front Street (Pleasant Avenue to Pine Street) Pleasant Avenue (Front Street to W Cedar Street) Second Street (Division Street to Trent Street) Hemlock Street (M-75/Boyne Avenue to Wenonah Street) Oak Street (Adams Street to Spring Street) Adams Street (Oak Street to the end) Vogel Street (N East Street to Jefferson Street)

Two existing streets will have cracks repaired by milling out the crack and repaving. Below is that list:

S Lake Street (Morgan Street to Franklin Street) Front Street (Water Street to Main Street)

Start Date: June 8, 2020

Completion Date: June 26, 2020 (weather dependent)

Note, daily short-duration traffic detours may delay motorists at these locations.

If you have any questions or comments please contact Tim Faas, Director of Public Works at 231/582-0375 or via email at maintenance@boynecity.com