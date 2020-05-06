Boyne schools bond passes

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 239

On Wednesday May 6, Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little issued the following statement …

On Wednesday May 6, Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little issued the following statement in response to voters supporting the school system’s improvements bond:

Dear Rambler Parents, Students, Staff, and Community Members, Thank you.

Thank you from the staff and students of Boyne City Schools for supporting the May 2020 bond vote.

The outcome of this vote is a confirmation of the Boyne community’s legacy of promoting education and building opportunities.

Current and future Ramblers are further ensured the tools and spaces to shine, to help build their own path to success on the foundations laid out by

voters of previous and current generations.

The district leadership, the Board of Education, the staff, and students have immense gratitude towards those who say ‘ YES ’ to Boyne City Public

Schools. Go Ramblers!

As for the next steps, design and construction planning will continue in the next phase of development with anticipated construction beginning in the spring of 2021.

Here are some of the initial construction goals for 2021:

Boyne City Middle School improvements, including major science room renovations

Boyne City Middle School cafeteria extension

The field house and connector between the middle/high schools

Replacement of Auditorium Stage Lights, Sound, and Curtains at BCHS

There are very specific rules for bond spending.

None of these funds can be used for staff salaries, for example.

As the educational future unfolds in our uncertain times, having the support of the community is among the greatest assets imaginable.

I look forward to getting started on making these resources a reality for our students!