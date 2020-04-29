Boyne road construction meeting

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain announced today that the city will hold a public informational …

Boyne City Manager Michael Cain announced today that the city will hold a public informational session using Zoom to discuss the upcoming North Lake Street and West Michigan Avenue road construction project.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday May 5.

Road construction is scheduled to begin Monday May 11 and be completed on Saturday June 13.

Payne and Dolan is the project contractor.

The project involves milling off and replacing the pavement on these two roads on the north side of Boyne City.

“These streets have probably the worst pavement condition of any paved streets in Boyne City and are also some of our busiest, being on the route to Young State Park, US-131, and Charlevoix,” Cain stated. “This project continues the roadwork we did on North Lake Street last year and will provide much smoother access to the heart of Boyne City from the north.”

He added, “Pretty much anyway you come into Boyne City after this project is complete you will find smooth pavement.”

In addition, the project will involve upgrades to intersection sidewalk ramps and some shoulder widening.

Plans for the project are available for review on the City’s website, www.boynecity.com

There will be temporary lane closures in the construction area during the project.

No detours are anticipated.

The $311,400 project is being funded using $135,000 in Federal Surface Transportation Program (STP), $100,000 of MDOT Economic Development Category D funds, with the remainder being paid for by Boyne City.

There will be no additional charges to abutting property owners for the project.

The informational session will involve representatives from Boyne City, its consulting engineer C2AE, the Michigan Department of Transportation and contractor Payne and Dolan.

There will be an opportunity for interested persons to ask questions regarding the project.

People can participate by computer, cell phone, or regular phone using the following information:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85154559827

Meeting ID: 851 5455 9827

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,85154559827# US (Chicago)

+19292056099,,85154559827# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

888 475 4499 US Toll-free

877 853 5257 US Toll-free

Questions regarding the project can be addressed to Boyne City Department of Public Works Director Tim Faas at (231) 582-0375 or tfaas@boynecity.com