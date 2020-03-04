Boyne resident joins Challenge Mt. board

Challenge Mountain welcomed its newest board of directors member, Caren Peltier, at its January meeting.

Challenge Mountain welcomed its newest board of directors member, Caren Peltier, at its January meeting.

After 32 years in the corporate world, Peltier retired and moved to Boyne City with her husband, Tom, in 2018.

She brings years of professional business experience to the board where she hopes to share her experience to benefit the organization.

Peltier worked for Detroit Diesel which was purchased by Penske Corporation and then by Daimler Chrysler.

Her last position at Detroit Diesel was the Administrator of the Black Belt, a program that uses methodologies to resolve quality issues within the plant.

Her certifications as a Green Belt in Transactional Six Sigma and a Rolling Top 5 Manager certification in Shainin show her strong focus on quality “which will be a definite asset to our organization,” explains Executive Director Elizabeth Looze.

Following retirement from Detroit Diesel, Peltier served as administrator for an entrepreneur with multiple companies until she moved to Boyne City.

“After retiring and moving to Boyne City, I then jumped into volunteering,” Peltier explains. She and her husband, Tom, volunteer at the Charlevoix Area Humane Society, Boyne City Food Pantry and Challenge Mountain. After volunteering for over a year in the resale store, Peltier felt that she also could contribute to the organization by joining the board of directors.

Caren and Tom I have two children, Heather and Mathew, both raised Troy, Michigan. Their daughter is a kindergarten teacher in Phoenix, AZ, and their son works in Southfield, MI, in finance. “With our move to this beautiful area, we are hopeful that they will visit often, so we can expose them this amazing community,” Peltier adds.

Since 1984, Challenge Mountain has enriched lives and empowered individuals living with disabilities through year-round adaptive recreation. To learn more about Challenge Mountain or to get involved as a volunteer, contact Executive Director Elizabeth Looze at director@challengemtn.org or call 231.582.1186.