Boyne pavilion project update

The Boyne City Pavilion project continued its progress as shingles went up on the roof …

The face brick system and bricks are being installed behind plastic tenting along with trim boards and cedar ceiling boards.

The face brick system and bricks are being installed behind plastic tenting along with trim boards and cedar ceiling boards.

Shake shingles are getting painted in the pavilion in advance of their installation.

Carpenters are building the picnic area’s roof cupolas offsite and delivering them to a subcontractor for matching the nearby lighthouse roof design.

The copper roofing material for the cupolas is arriving soon and will be delivered to the subcontractor for fabrication.

The plumbing inspection for the commercial kitchen’s grease trap will take place Wednesday and, after that, they will reinstall concrete for epoxy floors.

Work on the fire suppression sprinkler systems is about 50 percent complete.

The new range hood system is scheduled to be installed right behind the floors and the counters and steel wall panels were ordered last week.

The project, funded in part by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and local contributions, is scheduled to be completed by the May 14 start of the Annual Boyne City Mushroom Festival.

When completed, the expanded and improved Boyne City Pavilion will be available for year-round use by the public.