Boyne pavilion dedication today

At 1 p.m. today, Friday July 10, Boyne City officials will host a re-dedication ceremony to formally open its expanded and enhanced Veterans Park Pavilion.

The pavilion is located in Veterans Park just south of the Boyne City Hall at 319 North Lake St.

The celebration marks the completion of this major multi-phased, multi-year project.

Started about a decade ago with multiple public input sessions and design concepts, the resulting projects have completely transformed the original 1970s vintage building into a larger year-round facility boasting five top-quality public restrooms, an unobstructed main floor, heating and cooling systems, glass overhead doors, a commercial kitchen and pantry, new storage areas and two new covered shelters on the east side of the building.

According to Boyne City Manager Michael Cain, the redesigned pavilion now beautifully complements the recently constructed city hall building immediately to the north.

The copper roofs of the new twin shelter areas also complement the roof of the adjacent Boyne City Municipal Marina Lighthouse.

Now open to the public, the pavilion can be reserved for private functions.

The public is welcome to attend the re-dedication ceremony.

Many of those associated with making the project a reality are also expected to attend.