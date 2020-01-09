Boyne Parks & Rec meetings tonight

Those interested in the future of Boyne City’s parks and recreation should attend the meeting of the Boyne City Parks & Rec Commission at 5 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 9 in the lower level of Boyne City Hall in the training room.
The commission will review a draft Recreation Master Plan and at 5:30 p.m. hold a joint meeting with the Boyne City Commission in City Hall commission chambers on the 2nd floor to review the draft concepts for the entrance/base at Avalanche and the Open Space parks.
At the start of the 2nd meeting, there will be a brief introduction of the concept plans and then people can leave their comments.
Boyne City’s consultants from Beckett & Raeder, Inc. will be there until 7:30 p.m. for information and to get input from the community on the concepts for people who cannot be there at the 5:30 p.m. start.
For more information, call Boyne City Director of Public Works Tim Faas at 582-0375.
Below are the notice, agenda, and conceptual drawings: