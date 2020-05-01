Boyne Nat’l Day of Prayer

National Day of Prayer Annual Gathering

In light of the majority of feedback received from our area Christian church Leaders combined with our Governor Whitmer’s extension through May 15 of the Stay Home/Stay Safe/Save Lives Executive Order, our local greater Boyne City area’s involvement in this year’s National, annual event will be virtual.

You are very welcome to be involved (and encourage your family, friends, etc. to be involved also) in the National Observance Live Broadcast, Thursday May 7 from 8-10 p.m. EST by using one of the following options:

www.nationaldayofprayer.org

God TV

Facebook Live

Daystar

Moody Radio

Bott Radio

For more information, see www.nationaldayofprayer.org