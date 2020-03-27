Boyne Mushroom Festival canceled

Featured

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 121

One of Boyne City’s biggest community events of the year won’t be happening in 2020 …

One of Boyne City’s biggest community events of the year won’t be happening in 2020 as calls for mitigation of COVID-19 continue.

In a statement from the Boyne City National Morel Mushroom Festival, organizers said the event has been canceled.

“We are heartbroken that the 60th National Morel Mushroom Festival will be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns,” organizers stated. “Festival organizers made this decision after much discussion and concern for their community.”

The festival had been scheduled for May 14-17.

“Our committee has spent the last nine months planning for a great 60th celebration and we are disappointed that we must cancel,” said Boyne City National Morel Mushroom Festival board member Kim Brown. “The festival attracts visitors from around the USA and internationally and we do not want to expose our guests and community to possible infection.”

She added, “We will plan to bring our event back in 2021, as it has become a rite of springtime in the Boyne area and we invite anyone interested to join our committee as we make plans for 2021.”

Email Mushroom Festival Committee Chair Pam Chipman at pamchipman@yahoo.com to help organize the 2021 festival Boyne City National Morel Mushroom Festival.