Boyne manufacturer among those supplying PPE to local hospitals

Due to the supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19, many hospitals across the country began looking at local manufacturers to help fill the void. McLaren Northern Michigan quickly realized the need to explore alternative sources for critical supplies in the fight against COVID-19.

Many businesses have stepped up to produce important protective supplies that were not available through the normal manufacturers. Automotive industry companies, TDM (Troy Design and Manufacturing, Inc.) based in Detroit and the Boyne City division of LexaMar have shifted their production to manufacture face shields for health care organizations.

When treating or in contact with patients experiencing certain symptoms, health care providers wear masks and face shields. Face shields protect the face and eyes. “Having a face shield to wear over your mask provides an additional layer of protection, and protects the mask itself,” said Andrew Bielaczyc, MD, anesthesiologist at McLaren Northern Michigan. “It is not lost on our team that the community we serve is supporting us every step of the way, and we are grateful.”

TDM and LexaMar have jointly donated over 3,500 protective face shields to McLaren Northern Michigan while also supporting other health care systems in need. McLaren Northern Michigan is eternally grateful to TDM and LexaMar for their support of our health care heroes.

About McLaren Northern Michigan

McLaren Northern Michigan, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care, is a 202-bed, regional referral center located in Petoskey, serving residents in 22 counties across northern lower Michigan and the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula. Over 230 physicians represent nearly all medical and surgical specialties, enabling full-service care with an emphasis on heart, cancer, orthopedics, and neurosciences services. For additional information, visit mclaren.org/northern.

About TDM

A metro-Detroit business, Troy Design & Manufacturing Company was founded in the early 1980’s. The company began as a stamping engineering and sheet metal prototype supplier to the Big Three. In time, TDM built a reputation as an expert in these fields, especially when the parts were stamped from exotic materials.

About LexaMar

LexaMar is an industry leading Tier 1 automotive supplier of plastic injection molded exterior parts. Our state-of-the-art capabilities gives us a competitive edge, and our commitment to excellence gives us a preferred ranking among some of the largest automotive companies in the world.