Boyne man dies in crash

A Boyne City man died in a motorcycle crash sometime before 3 p.m. on Tuesday June 30 in Roscommon County.

On Tuesday June 30, at approximately 2:50 p.m. officers from the Gerrish Twp. Police Department and troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a motorcycle personal injury accident on CR 104 near Leafy Ln in Gerrish Twp., Roscommon County.

While investigating the crash, officers were informed of a second motorcycle in the ditch within two-hundred yards of the initial crash.

Assisted by deputies from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department, troopers investigated the second crash and found the lone rider was deceased.

A dead tree had fallen into the roadway covering the westbound lane and most of the eastbound lane.

It is believed that both motorcycles operators, though traveling in opposite directions, were unable to avoid a collision with the tree.

After crashing, both came to rest in a deep ditch on the south side of the roadway.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound rider, 56-year-old David Lewis Frye from Boyne City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The other rider was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.