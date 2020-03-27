Boyne Free Clinic open for consultations, refills on Fridays

Boyne Area Free Clinic will be open normal hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays for phone consultations and some medication refills during the COVID-19 mitigation phase.

Boyne Area Free Clinic does not want its patients to go without their blood pressure or other medications.

Patients are advised to call the Boyne Area Free Clinic office, and—if the line is busy—keep trying, even if you are in the parking lot.

Boyne Area Free Clinic officials say they will do their best to help you.

The clinic will have providers in the office to consult with patients.

Call (231) 582-4605 for more information.

The Boyne Area Free Clinic is located at 624 State St.