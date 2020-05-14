Farmers market opens Saturday

The Boyne City Farmers Market released this statement this week about plans to reopen on Saturday May 16.

Hello Market Friends!

We are excited to offer our first Saturday of the outdoor summer market season. With the days becoming warmer, we know that means more veggies, fruit, and all the BC Market goods you have come to love. The market will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon now until mid-October.

We open with the understanding that shopping in the market will look slightly different this season but our vendors and their goods will be better than ever.

We kindly ask that you think of it as an outdoor grocery store and ask that you help us by shopping responsibly and cooperating with the guidelines that are in place.

Here’s how:

Wear your mask Stay by your vehicle if lines are long One shopper per family Find your vendor Make your selection Head home and enjoy

We do ask that if you are able to please place orders with our vendors ahead of time. Many of our vendors will be happy to assist you with this and will make your pick-up that much easier. This will help with congestion on market day. Programming is postponed until further notice. We look forward to a safe market experience for everyone!

Our mission is simple: to provide local food and products by local farmers and small businesses in a safe environment. This is an opportunity for our local market and community to shine.

Working together, we aim to have an amazing season and only add to the wonderful Boyne City Farmers Market experience!

