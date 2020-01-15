Editorial By Chris Faulknor, Publisher

Almost 10 years ago, Boyne City Manager Michael Cain said, “Boyne City works because Boyne City works together.”

That quote has stuck with me, and I firmly believe that Northern Michigan thrives on the teamwork that can only come to kindred spirits.

The people of our area bear great burdens together: snow, ice, hail, wind, fires, flu seasons, and more.

But it isn’t just the ones unique to our area.

Northern Michigan unites for unexpected deaths, often holding fundraisers for the families left behind.

They get together when a family suffers a fire or a child falls ill.

Even a car going into the ditch results in three complete strangers stopping and working together simply to help their fellow man avoid a hefty towing bill.

That spirit of love and compassion continues, and we’ve seen it in nearby Hayes Township where their food pantry has literally overflowed into their township hall.

This includes food, toiletries, and more—all for anyone to simply stop in, but that’s not all: they deliver to anyone locally who calls (231) 547-6961.

The Boyne Area Free Clinic helps the uninsured and under-insured, and in doing so, they take you at your word.

They don’t compare income levels, track where the poverty line is, or ask for your most recent pay stubs.

They simply help because help is needed.

All over our little area, people help people simply because they can.

The Boyne Area Kiwanis Club helps children donate to their favorite charities.

The Lions Club helps pay for glasses whenever a family is in need.

The numerous Boyne Area food pantries feed families who are struggling.

With that, though, there’s still more, because sometimes the help we need isn’t all about what’s in our fridge or our wallet.

You see, I’ve come to realize that by living in Boyne City, we also get free emotional help.

We’re a town that celebrates for any reason or even for no reason at all.

Our summer involves a pirate takeover by way of an annual Pirate Fest.

The Independence Day celebration each July Fourth is recognized throughout the state.

Occupational therapy can be done in an office, but it can also be done on the back of a horse thanks to Northern Michigan Equine Therapy.

A trip to the bar can mean adding beer to your stomach, but it also means taking a load off with bartenders who care.

Our pubs and bars regularly hold “tap takeovers” to help organizations in need.

If you’re in need, there are always resources out there to help.

And, if you find that you aren’t, there’s always a place for you to help.

You could be delivering boxes of food with the Boyne Area Community Christmas. You could be judging essays for the Kiwanis. You could even stand outside the grocery store collecting money for the blind.

All of this happens because locals care and they realize that the path to fulfillment lies not in helping ourselves but in helping our brothers and sisters.

As you navigate your undoubtedly busy week, ask yourself the magic question: “What can I do to keep it going?”

Figure out where you fit in the puzzle and where your talents are best used. Discover how your contribution can be best used.

Maybe it’s reading to children.

Marty Moody has been reading to kids at the school for decades.

Maybe it’s cooking, because I know the churches are always looking for help with their funeral lunches.

Or maybe it’s simply saying “I have what I need, so I’m going to give back” and writing a check to a local charity.

There is help out there if you have a need, and there is a place for you to fit in the puzzle if you’re ready to make the world better.

The only thing you have to do now is get plugged in.