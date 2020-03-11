Boyne City school board news

Highlights of the Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education's regular monthly meeting held Monday March 9.

Boyne City Public Schools held a regular meeting for the Board of Education on March 9, 2020. Below are a few of the highlights that the Boyne community may find of interest.

Presentations

Lizzi McHugh, Savannah Leaver, and Logan Zipp of the Chairman’s Committee of Boyne City Blaze FIRST Robotics Team #4377 gave an outstanding presentation to the Board outlining Robotics competitions and how it contributes to their personal growth, education, and community. They expressed their appreciation for the twenty-two mentors that have had an important influence on their experience. If anyone would like to sponsor, donate or mentor BC Blaze Robotics Team please call Karen Jarema at 231-439-8100.

Karen Jarema presented to the Board a new course for next year for Career and Technical Education named Energy Fundamentals: Drone Technology. This course will assist students in learning practical skills in the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and applications in the Energy field. Students will learn FAA regulations, having the opportunity to earn USA and FAA certifications. Students will also have both simulation and live flight hours and drones. This will complement the Lineworker offering that is currently in its second year with 14 students taking the class. The course is offered in partnership with Great Lakes Energy.

Superintendent Little made the following announcements:

A reminder that the Boyne City Booster Foundation will be holding Paint the Town Red on May 2, 2020. Tickets are available at State Farm Insurance and Lynda’s Real Estate.

The OPIE Awards Dinner will be May 7, 2020, at the Odawa Casino. This year the winners are Sheri Fitzpatrick (kindergarten teacher) and Brian Hosmer (high school custodian).

Pat reviewed the new Michigan Department of Education A-F rating system. The results will become public for all schools at the end of March.

Pat gave kudos to the Boyne City Boys Bowling Team. Boyne City went to state finals and placed second in the Division 3 team tournament.

Business Items

The following donations were accepted by the Board. The District is always grateful for the community’s involvement in the betterment of BCPS. A donation in the amount of $200 from the Kiwanis Club of Boyne City for the high school wrestling team. Boyne City Booster Foundation donations in the total amount of $16,968.” $1,215 Bowling Team Bags $1,270 HS/MS Wrestling Headgear $671 Softball Equipment $1,500 8th-Grade Pictured Rocks Trip $1,950 Golf Equipment $1,000 Golf Invitational Entry Fees $835 MS Optic Heart Rate Monitors- PE $517 Volleyball Equipment $150 HS Yearbook AD $1,500 HS Football Helmets $360 MS Innovations Class Equipment $3,000 Senior Graduation Night $3,000 Athletic Department Uniforms A donation from Charlevoix County Community Foundation’s SUN Fund grant in the total amount of $1,000 to purchase folding chairs for the Boyne City Education Center. The Boyne Rehab Center asked to use our Boyne City Education Center’s gymnasium for their senior citizen workout class. Their class size has grown and needed more room and we accommodated their needs. They needed 60 chairs and we found a source that was willing to help. The group also comes once per month to exercise with the Early Learners program. Summer School Reading Program Grant award from the State of Michigan Department of Education in the amount of $4,253.46 to assist districts with the cost of a summer school reading program for grade 3 pupils.



Personnel Items

Board of Education recognized the outstanding efforts of Sheri Fitzpatrick and Brian Hosmer and congratulate them as recipients of the MEA’s 2020 Outstanding Persons in Education Awards.

The Board approved Chelsey Herrmann as the new Varsity Cross Country Coach and Assistant Track and Field Coach. Chelsey started teaching English this year at Boyne City High School.

Board of Education & Committee Reports

Finance Committee Recommendations – Ross McLane summarized the topics from the Finance Committee meeting, including the recommendation from those on the committee in attendance for the committee meeting, that the amendment is supported by the Board. BCPS Chief Financial Officer Irene Byrne also reported a very stable budget year. There were several smaller additions and subtractions to the current year budget resulting in approximately $80,000 in savings over the budget approved by the Board of Education last June.

Reproductive Health Advisory Board – Nathan Minnaar reviewed the minutes from the last meeting.

Action Items

The Board of Education approved the recommended 2019-2020 General Fund Budget Amendment.

Other Notes

Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend School Board meetings and become involved in the operation and governance of their school district. Your involvement in the education of our children is appreciated. The Boyne City School Board meetings are typically on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All meeting dates can be found on our website at this address: https://www.boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/board-of-education.

Notice of all special meetings will be posted on the website and by the main entrance in each school building as to date, time, and place.