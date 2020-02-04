Boyne City Police weekly reports

February 4, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
A look at the Boyne City Police Department's daily work in the community through weekly incident reports. This week's installment covers the time period from Monday Jan. 20 through Sunday Jan. 26.

Monday, January 20, 2020

0053       Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

0825       Civil issue in the 800 block of Thompson St.

1336       Report of possible CSC in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1350       Civil complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St.

1432       Vehicle unlock on W Main St

1833       Juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

2028       Civil complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St.

2106       Civil complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St.

2119       Harassment complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St

2149       Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd.

2304       Noise complaint in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

 

TUESDAY JANUARY 21, 2020

0226       Parking violation in the 100 block of Water St.  Vehicle towed for snow removal.

0804       Driving complaint on Lake and Water Streets

1027       Suspicious situation in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

2127       Assist EMS in the 600 block of W. Court St.

2205       Noise complaint in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

2214       Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

 

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22, 2020

0947       Arrest subject at PD for outstanding warrant.

1252       Juvenile complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1331       Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of W Division St.

1425       Assist Sheriff Dept. on Wildwood Harbor.

1824       Assisted Sheriff Dept. and EMS on Reinke Road.

1835       Ongoing noise complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St.

 

Thursday, January 23, 2020

1033       Assist EMS on M-75 S.

1139      Welfare check in the 800 block of Thompson St

1230       Health and safety concern in the 100 block of W Michigan.

1251       Assist EMS in the 700 block of Front St

1259       Retail Fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1337       Assist citizen regarding Trent St

1432      Report of vehicle blocking sidewalk and handicap parking on N Park St

1544       Request for No Trespass Order in the 200 block of Water St.

1706       Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Boyne Ave.

 

Friday, January 24, 2020

0710       Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of 305 Silver St.

1450       Civil complaint in the 800 block of Thompson St

1510       Subject at PD ref fraud calls he is receiving on Boyne Av.

1534       Civil complaint in the 800 block of Thompson St

1535       Assist EMS with attempted suicide in the 800 block of Brockway.

1611       Assist to another agency in the 400 block of N Lake St

1837       Assist EMS in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

 

SATURDAY JANUARY 25, 2020

0205       Arrested subject for DWLS and outstanding warrant at Lake and Vogel.

1200       Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S

1739       Report of mailbox being hit on Thompson St.

2221       Arrested subject for bond violation in the 100 block of N. Park St.  Located intoxicated driver.

 

SUNDAY JANUARY 26, 2020

1258       Vehicle unlock at Avalanche.

1852       Assist Fire Dept. in the 400 block of Front St

 

