Boyne City Police weekly reports

MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 20200644 Property damage crash at N. Lake St. and Lower Lake St.0814 Report of a vehicle stuck in the cemetery.0929 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S East St1545 Citation issued for passing school bus w lights on citation issued for no insurance. Vehicle towed1811 Arrested subject for domestic violence in the 600 block of W Court St.2327 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Acropolis Dr.

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

1027 Truancy complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1533 Report of private property damage crash/ Hit and Run that occurred on Sunday in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1623 Subject at PD to report civil complaint.

1815 Located suspect from the earlier reported hit and run.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

0227 Alarm in the 100 block of S Lake St.

0937 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St

1035 Assist EMS in the 600 block of N East St.

1039 Citation issued for MIP alcohol in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1753 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Boyne Ave.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, 2020

0217 Arrested subject for OWI on West St.

0630 Motorist assist at E. Main St. and Boyne Ave.

1126 Harassment report from Pleasant Av reporting.

1157 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St

1316 Citation issued for second MIP from yesterday.

1455 Report of snowmobiles driving through yard in the 700 block of Jefferson St.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020

1705 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Grant St.

1720 Arrested subject on an FOC warrant out of Charlevoix County.

1848 Threats complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St.

2142 Driving complaint coming into town on M75 S.

Saturday, January 18, 2020

0843 Report of a barking dog in the 300 block of E Division St.

1145 Parking complaint on Court St. at Charlevoix St.

1406 Suspicious situation in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2045 Driving violation called in on M75 S and Dam Rd.

2216 Noise complaint from the 300 block of E Division St.

2310 Assist EMS with 2 OD’s on Wilson St.

Sunday, January 19, 2020

0130 Assist EMS in the 300 block of W Ann St.

0522 Abandon vehicle in the 1200 block of Boyne Av.

1016 Lodged a stray dog found on N. Lake St.

1115 Served a subpoena in the 600 block of Grant St.

1901 Arrested subject for no insurance in the 100 block of N Lake St.

1933 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Groveland St.

2107 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.