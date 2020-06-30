Boyne City Police reports

Monday, June 8

0552 Noise complaint in the 300 block of State St.

0613 Assist Sheriff Dept. with in Walloon

0817 Assist EMS and Sheriff Dept. on Glenwood Beach.

0934 Credit card left in drop box at PD. Was returned to owner.

1034 2 vehicle Property damage crash on E Main near East St.

1126 Harassment complaint reported from the 500 block of N Lake St

1214 suspicious situation on Jefferson St.

1225 Report of lost wallet

1626 Civil complaint on Wenonah St

2026 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

Tuesday, June 9

0820 Suspicious situation on Lake Park Dr.

1307 Suspicious situation at Collings and Jefferson.

1332 Assist EMS on Groveland St.

1440 Report of attempted grandchild scam on Charlevoix St

1440 Driving complaint on Charlevoix St.

1453 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Clark St.

2322 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

Wednesday, June 10

0544 Tree over road at Division and Second St.

0709 Tree over road on Lexamar Dr.

1043 Report of a boat about to come off its mooring in front of Open Space. Made contact with neighbor of owner.

1044 Suspicious situation on Lake Park Dr.

1132 Alarm on W Water St.

1556 2 vehicle Property damage crash at Lake and Division

1652 Domestic Assault in the 500 block of Jersey St.

2105 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

Thursday, June 11

0744 Civil complaint on Lakeshore Dr.

0855 Burn permit issued on Maple St.

1550 Report of lost glasses.

2036 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Fair Rd.

Friday, June 12

0104 Disturbance in the 200 block of W Cedar.

0839 Harassment complaint in the 800 block of S Park St.

1622 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E. Court St.

2159 Assist Sheriff Dept. and EMS on Addis Rd.

SATURDAY JUNE 13

1036 Animal Complaint in the 500 block of S. Park St.

1348 Health & safety complaint at Front and Pine

1616 Citation issued for speed at N. park St. and Meadow Ln.

1915 Water main break on E Michigan.

1954 Fireworks complaint from North St

2055 Fireworks complaint from North St

2148 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City Rd.

SUNDAY JUNE 14

0741 Suspicious vehicle near n Park St and Water St.

1016 Assist Sheriff Dept. with vehicle in the ditch on Anderson near Thunder Rd.

1209 Animal complaint on W Water St

1609 Assist EMS on the corner of Jefferson and Vogel.

1725 Driving complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

2020 Disturbance on Groveland St.