Boyne City Police reports

Monday May 25

0638 Driving violation on State St.

1225 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of …

Monday May 250638 Driving violation on State St.1225 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of E Water St.1511 Assist citizen in the 300 block of Silver St.

Tuesday May 26

630 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

744 Noise complaint from Fall Park Rd.

1137 Registration law questions during Covid.

1539 Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Vogel St.

1713 Disturbance in the 1300 block of Pleasant Ave.

2057 Lodged stray dog at shelter.

Wednesday May 27

1209 Report of a fawn stuck in a fenced in area yard on State St.

1303 Report of suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of N Park St.

1445 CSC complaint reported on Forest Av

2146 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

Thursday May 28

0902 Report of found key near Old City Park.

0942 Assist EMS and Sheriff Dept. on Pleasant Valley Rd.

1122 Driving complaint on Wenonah St.

1201 Vehicle unlock on North St.

1549 Driving complaint on S Lake St

1721 Welfare check on W. Michigan Av.

1913 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E Water St.

2220 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Camp Daggett Rd.

Friday May 29

0943 Report of threatening phone call received in the 100 block of E Water St.

0946 Assist citizen with bike laws.

1450 Health and safety issue on McKinley St.

1749 Report of lost driving permit.

Saturday May 30

1325 Road hazard on Water St.

1416 Found Debit Card turned in.

1834 Tree down in the 600 block of S. Park St. DPW was advised.

1855 Found cell Phone.

1925 Subject in the roadway on W Michigan again.

2118 Assist EMS in the 600 block of W Court St.

Sunday May 31

152 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St.

0851 Citation issued for speed at State St and Cozy Nook Ln

0939 Abandoned bike in the 400 block of N Lake St

1620 2 stray dogs lodged at shelter.

2208 Civil complaint on State St.