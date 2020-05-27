Boyne City Police reports

This week's Boyne City Police Department weekly incident reports includes calls for everything from harassment and water leaks to complaints of assault and children playing at the playground.

Monday, May 4, 2020

1059 Illegal dumping complaint in the 500 block of Front St

1157 H&R traffic crash at Michigan Av and BC-Charlevoix Rd. Driver located and citation issued for operating without license.

1912 Road hazard at Boyne Ave. and Division St.

2153 Motorist assist at Water St. and S. Park St.

2300 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

2305 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Horton Bay.

TUESDAY MAY 5, 2020

0212 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of Water St.

1438 Assist motorist at Second St and Front St.

1651 Towed vehicle for No Insurance and confiscated the improper plate at Vogel St. and N. Lake St.

2234 Report of a missing child from the 300 block of N Park St.

2247 Health and safety complaint at E. Main St. and Boyne Ave.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020

0013 Suspicious subject reported at Fall Park Rd. and Boyne Ave.

0950 Welfare check requested in the 300 block of E Division St.

1600 Assist Fire Dept. with birthday parade out on Pleasant Valley

1815 Parade at Boyne City Schools

2140 Assisted Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

Thursday, May 7, 2020

1024 Found wallet. Owner contacted.

1304 Report of new phishing scam from the 400 block of W Michigan. Subject claiming to be from Amazon called to “confirm” $700. purchase.

1335 Report of kids playing at the wooden playground. Gone on arrival.

1529 Health & safety complaint from the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1555 Report of vehicles flying down Vogel St.

Friday, May 8, 2020

1343 911 hang up call in the 100 block of Water St.

1440 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1501 Report of vehicles speeding on Vogel St.

1528 Parking complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1558 Found wallet in the 200 block of Water St. Was returned to owner.

1614 Driving complaint coming in to town on 75 N from South Shore Dr.

1635 Driving complaint coming in to town on 75 N from South Shore Dr.

Saturday, May 9, 2020

0848 Alarm in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

1058 Birthday parade on Franklin St.

1457 Birthday parade on W. Morgan St.

1620 Citation issued for Speed at S. Lake St. and Morgan St.

1633 Report of subject in the road at Boyne City Rd. and W. Court St.

1831 Assist Animal control on N Addis.

1854 Request for welfare check on LacVue Dr.

2001 Suspicious situation in the 700 block of Wenonah.

2001 Assist Fire Dept. and Sheriff Dept. on Cedar Crest Bay Dr.

2155 Harassment complaint reported at Avalanche.

2234 OUID traffic stop at lake and Ann St.

SUNDAY MAY 10, 2020

1010 Civil complaint in the 300 block of E Division St. Subject arrested for probation violation.

1200 Found tube bladder along the shoreline of Sunset Park.

Monday May 11, 2020

0918 Report of attempted B&E on Lake Park Dr

1132 Driving complaint from S Lake St

1207 Driving complaint on Vogel St.

1530 Report of attempted Facebook scam

1546 Driving complaint on Water St.

1905 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

2235 Assist to EJPD.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

1511 Threats complaint

1240 Fraud complaint reported from the 600 block of S. Park St.

2047 Assist EMS assist on Riverridge Ln

2112 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Groveland St

2147 Assist EMS in Walloon

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

0910 Parking complaint on Addis St

1250 Reports of cell phone lying in the road on Pleasant just off of Front St. Gone on arrival.

1411 Fraud complaint reported from Elm St

1520 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of E Division St.

1730 Diesel fuel spill near the marina

1738 Driving violation on Division St.

1758 Report of subject in the road by Court St.

2043 Alarm in the 1100 block of Marshall Rd.

2326 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Clarion

Thursday, May 14, 2020

1434 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E Main St.

1521 Harassment complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

1929 Arrested subject for domestic violence on West St.

Friday, May 15, 2020

0815 Report of lost purse

0918 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1458 Assault reported in the 600 block of N East St

1501 Driving complait on Vogel St.

1532 Retail fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1545 Report of MDOP in the 500 block of N Lake St

2027 Found credit card turned in to PD

2134 Welfare check on Robinson St

2235 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Springvale Rd.

Saturday, May 16, 2020

934 Water leak in the 500 block of W. Michigan

1227 Assisted EMS in the 200 block of S Lake St

1723 Assisted Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Road

1821 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St

Sunday, May 17, 2020

1220 Assist Sheriff Dept in Boyne Falls.

1256 Report of a dog running at large in the area of Boyne Ave. and R St.

1357 Report of domestic violence in the 100 block of W. Division St. Subject arrested

1409 Civil complaint in the 500 N. Lake St.

1459 Report of a fire near the river.

1531 Civil complaint in the 500 N. Lake St.

2155 Report of harassment from West St.