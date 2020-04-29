Boyne City Police reports

Monday, April 13, 2020

0838 Alarm in the Industrial Park.

1106 Hit and run reported from the …

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

0014 Assist citizen in the 800 block of S Park St.

0756 Assist Sheriff Dept. with single vehicle rollover on M-75 N.

1244 MDOP to residence in the 400 block of Vogel St.

1358 Birthday parade at Jacquay and Behling

1358 Welfare check in the 800 block of Maple St.

1414 Property damage crash at Park and Water.

1741 Property damage crash at State and Park

1806 Executive Order violation reported from the 600 block of S Park St.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 15, 2020

1225 Civil dispute in the 300 block of E Division St

1332 Report of EO violation on Ridge St.

1413 Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E Water St

2051 Assist Sheriff Dept. with attempt suicide in Boyne Falls.

Thursday April 16, 2020

1040 Report of Executive Order violation in the 1000 block of E Main St.

1339 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St

1503 Retail fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1800Welfare check in the 300 block of E Division St.

Friday April 17, 2020

1223 Report of Executive Order violation in the 1000 block of E Main St.

1307 Salvage vehicle inspection

1700 Executive Order violation on Poplar St.

1839 Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Vogel.

2146 Report of Executive Order violation in the 300 block of E Division St.

2320 Suspicious situation in the Industrial Park.

Saturday, April 18, 2020

0122 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Front St.

1112 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1545 Juvenile complaint in the 600 block of State St.

1614 MDOP reported on Earl St.

Sunday, April 19, 2020

1657 Juvenile complaint on the bike trail that is under construction near the sewer lagoons.