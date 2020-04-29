Boyne City Police reports

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
0014 Assist citizen in the 800 block of S Park St.
0756 Assist Sheriff Dept. with single vehicle rollover on M-75 N.
1244 MDOP to residence in the 400 block of Vogel St.
1358 Birthday parade at Jacquay and Behling
1358 Welfare check in the 800 block of Maple St.
1414 Property damage crash at Park and Water.
1741 Property damage crash at State and Park
1806 Executive Order violation reported from the 600 block of S Park St.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 15, 2020
1225 Civil dispute in the 300 block of E Division St
1332 Report of EO violation on Ridge St.
1413 Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E Water St
2051 Assist Sheriff Dept. with attempt suicide in Boyne Falls.
Thursday April 16, 2020
1040 Report of Executive Order violation in the 1000 block of E Main St.
1339 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St
1503 Retail fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St
1800Welfare check in the 300 block of E Division St.
Friday April 17, 2020
1223 Report of Executive Order violation in the 1000 block of E Main St.
1307 Salvage vehicle inspection
1700 Executive Order violation on Poplar St.
1839 Suspicious activity in the 200 block of Vogel.
2146 Report of Executive Order violation in the 300 block of E Division St.
2320 Suspicious situation in the Industrial Park.
Saturday, April 18, 2020
0122 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Front St.
1112 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1545 Juvenile complaint in the 600 block of State St.
1614 MDOP reported on Earl St.
Sunday, April 19, 2020
1657 Juvenile complaint on the bike trail that is under construction near the sewer lagoons.