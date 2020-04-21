Boyne City Police reports

Monday, March 30, 2020

0041 Received tip that a missing person was staying on N East St.

0112 Threats & PPO violation reported in the 300 block of Silver St.

1051 Report of MDOP on Robinson St

1358 Call from subject questioning validity of essential work by employer.

1848 Report of suspicious activity on Vogel St.

2118 Assisted Sheriff Dept. on Glennwood Beach

2323 Report of possible bond violation on Jersey St

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

0837 Call from tree service wanting to know if they can work.

1044 Report of construction taking place against the Executive Order on Lakeshore Dr

1157 Report of essential business not providing protective gear for employees

1325 Trespass complaint on Roosevelt St

1325 Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E Division St

1350 Subject calling with questions about opening yard cleaning business for the summer.

1403 Report of Landscape Company violating the Executive Order near Elm and Front St.

1420 Subject calling to find out why downstate construction crew was told they could not work on residence on Lakeshore Dr.

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

1055 Report of construction taking place on Lower Lake St in violation of the Executive Order

1100 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Pleasant Av

1118 Health and safety issue reported on S Park St

1234 Subject called to determine if yard maintenance business was allowed right now.

1359 Happy Birthday parade on Terrace St.

1506 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of Vogel St

1644 Harassment complaint from the 700 block of Wenonah St.

Thursday, April 2, 2020

0134 Suspicious situation in the 600 block of S East St.

1346 Harassment complaint from Wilson St.

1528 Water main break on Vogel St between Jefferson and Jersey. Vogel St shut down.

1533 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of Vogel St

1721 Subject burning leaves in the area of North St. and East St.

1938 Dog running at large in the area of the Marina.

Friday, April 3, 2020

0500 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M 75 S.

1105 MDOP to driveway reflector in the 500 block of Jefferson St

1305 Anonymous caller watching the webcam and can see construction taking place in the 200 block of E Water St.

1518 Harassment complaint from Pleasant Av

1730 Suspicious situation on Ann St. near Lake St.

2100 Salvage vehicle inspection

2344 Driving complaint near Wenonah and Harris.

Saturday, April 4, 2020

0810 Abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St.

0951 Suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of E Water St.

1004 Business operating in violation of the Executive Order in the 100 block of E. Water St.

1900 Citizen assist in the 300 block of N Lake St.

2136 Civil dispute on Wilson St.

Sunday, April 5, 2020

1358 Subjects disregarding the closed sign in the playground at Veterans Park.

1450 Juvenile skateboarding in road at Water and East.

1643 Lodged 2 stray dogs at the shelter

1905 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of Lake Park Dr.

MONDAY APRIL 6, 2020

0426 Assist Fire Dept. in the Industrial Park

0950 Report of found bike in the 300 block of N Lake St.

2134 Suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Brockway.

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

1149 Spoke to lawn care business operating outside executive order

1401 Report of dirt bike doing wheelies down Vogel St.

1536 Fatal house fire on Line St

1905 Report of lost handicap placard

2040 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Silver St and Robinson St.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

0051 Suspicious situation in the 700 block of Wenonah St

0130 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Charlevoix St

0536 Report of audible alarm from the 200 block of Vogel St.

0955 Report of lost wallet

0958 Water cover reported missing from the bottom of Charlevoix St.

1217 Report of the dirt bike from yesterday observed in the 400 block of N Lake St

1322 Arrested subject for suspended driver’s license at M-75 S and Moll Dr.

1430 Driving complaint on W Division

2318 Assist Sheriff Dept. and East Jordan PD at Wilson Rd and Behling Rd.

Thursday, April 9, 2020

0820 Trash dumped at Avalanche.

0920 Complaint regarding business being open in the 100 block of Water St that caller did not feel is essential.

0930 Report of 16 year old missing from the 600 block of N East St. Returned home on own.

1238 Citizen assist in the 100 block of Water St

1529 Report of lost debit card

1203 Suspicious situation on First St.

1800 Subject in the road on Michigan Av trying to collect toll from passing motorists. Gone on arrival.

Friday, April 10, 2020

1143 Driving complaint on Water St.

1147 Citizen assist in the 100 block of Water St.

1324 Parking violation at Avalanche Mountain

1510 Found key turned over to officer.

1549 Animal complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

2046 Assist MSP on M-75 S.

2340 Checked on road hazard on M 75 N

Saturday, April 11, 2020

0919 Report of a tree crew doing non-essential work in the 400 block of Jefferson St.

1145 Property damage crash and Road Rage on Boyne Av at High St.

1304 Driving complaint at Boyne Ave and Fall Park Rd

1345 Assist citizen in the 300 block of N Lake St

1549 Parking complaint at Collings St. and N. East St.

1600 Found debit card found in the 200 block of Water St. Owner contacted.

1732 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Lakeshore Rd.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

0005 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S.

0453 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

1041 Animal complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St

1127 Suspicious vehicle in the Industrial Park.

1403 Suspicious situation on Boyne City-Charlevoix Rd. at Michigan Ave.

1604 Birthday parade with BCFD, BCEMS and CXSH on Silver St. and Harris St.

1810 Harassment complaint from the 600 block of Front St.

2046 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Camp Ten near Thumb Lake.