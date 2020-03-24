Boyne City Police reports

Monday, March 9

1233 Fraud complaint W Main St

0924 Assist EMS on Robinson St.

1520 Dispatched one deer at 604 Boyne City Rd.

1751 Served Subpoena on E Main St.

1858 Fraud complaint on Forest Ave.

2156 private property damage crash on Silver St.

Tuesday, March 10

0935 Civil complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

1102 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of E Water St

1331 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1703 Assisted EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.

1759 Health & safety complaint in the 800 block of S Park St.

2041 Assist probation officer in the 800 block of S. Lake St.

2335 Health and safety complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

Wednesday, March 11

0046 Domestic dispute in the 100 block of N Park St.

0910 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av

1237 Assist Fire Dept. on alarm on Elm St

1325 Found iPad dropped off at PD

1534 Suspicious situation on Brockway St

1604 Identity Theft on Alice St.

1636 False Alarm in the 300 block of Front St.

2023 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M75 South

Thursday, March 12

0512 Arrested subject for DWLS for and no insurance at State and River Ridge

1343 Driving complaint on Vogel.

1501 Assist EMS on Elm St.

1537 Citation issued for Expired Plate at E Main and Grant.

1625 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St.

1641 Road rage incident near the schools.

1835 Civil complaint in the 500 block of W. Michigan Ave

0752 Citation issued for speed in school zone at Boyne Av and Brockway

0820 Citation issued for speed in school zone at Boyne Av and Brockway

0914 Report of internet scam from Marshall Rd.

1524 Citation issued for Speed at W. Lincoln St. and Douglas St.

1638 Report of a road rage incident on M-75 S.

2215 Assist motorist on M 75 S.

Saturday, March 14

0233 Suspicious vehicle on N. Lake St.

2102 Report of a suspicious vehicle that backed in to a residence on Elm St.

2215 Noise complaint on W Main St.

2230 Health and safety investigation on River St.

2313 Assist Sheriff Dept. at M 75 N and Old State.

Sunday, March 15

0804 Assist citizen in the 200 block of S. Lake St.

0905 Assist Sheriff Dept. and MSP on St. Louis Club Rd.

1504 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of Water St.

1512 Parking complaint at Arthur St. and Jefferson St.

1728 Civil complaint on Robinson St

1924 Alarm activation on W Water St

2040 Arrested subject for DWLS subsequent to a stop for running the red light at Lake and Water.

2108 Report of a possible PPO violation in the 300 block of E Division St