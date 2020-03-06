Boyne City Police reports

Monday, February 17, 2020

0955 Report of violation of conditional bond release from E Main St

1024 Report of 2 lost snowboards.

1825 Report of Retail Fraud in the 100 block of E Water St

2005 Assist EMS call at Boyne Mountain.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

842 Property damage crash at S East St and E Main St.

824 Disturbance in the 800 block of Brockway St.

1154 Vehicle stuck in snow drift on State St and North St.

1318 Child custody concerns

1623 Retail fraud in the 400 block of N Lake St

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

406 EMS assist in the 300 block of Front St.

0816 Parking complaint on Cedar between Grant and

1609 Snowmobile violation in the 1200 block of Boyne Ave

1720 Vehicle unlock in the industrial Park.

1737 Road hazard in the 200 block of Vogel.

1745 Snowmobile complaint on Boyne Av

1900 Driving violation on N. Lake near Vogel St.

1941 Assist citizen in the 300 block of Hannah St.

Thursday, February 20, 2020

1209 Assist citizen in the 300 block of E Division St

1515 911 call from the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1456 Motorist assist on Boyne Ave. near Beardsley St.

1532 911 hang up from the 300 block of S Lake St.

1630 Verbal dispute in the 300 block of E Division St.

1820 Salvage Vehicle Inspection.

1926 Suicidal subject on E Pine St.

Friday, February 21, 2020

0544 Assist EMS in the 800 block of Thompson St

0803 Citation issued for speed in a school zone at Boyne Ave and Division

1322 CSC complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1714 Driving complaint on Pleasant near City Limits.

1814 Report of purse stolen from the 400 block of E Division St.

1910 Citation issued for Improper Parking in the alley between Water and Ray on S. Lake.

2150 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Erickson Rd.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

0142 911 hang up call from the 300 block of State St.

0645 Suspicious situation in the 700 block of Wenonah St

0853 Suspicious subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1515 Road rage incident in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1814 Citation issued for Expired Registration at Lake and Lower Lake

Sunday, February 23, 2020

0008 Report of alleged BE to vehicle and child abuse in the 700 block of Wenonah.

0105 Assist Sheriff Dept. with a fight at Boyne Mountain.

0124 Suspicious situation in the 700 block of Wenonah St

0230 Disturbance on W Main St.

0940 Vehicle unlock in the 900 block of Brockway

1339 Health and Safety on Front St.

1432 Citation issued for speed at N Lake St and S Lake St

1916 Arrest subject for OWI at Boyne and High

Monday, February 24, 2020

1108 Driving complaint at Park and Water

1338 Fraud complaint at the PD

1814 Arrested subject for domestic assault on S Park St.

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

0308 Disturbance in the 700 block of Alice St.

1405 Health and safety complaint on W Michigan.

1446 Assist Sheriff Dept. with found child on Tompkins Rd

1535 Vehicle unlock on Robinson St

1600 Report of speeders on Call and Vogel St

1847 Dispatched an injured deer on State St.

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

0751 Citation issued for speed at Boyne and Brockway

1525 Report of speeders on Vogel St

1900 Natural death in the 600 block of W court St.

Thursday, February 27, 2020

0812 Vehicle unlock on Brockway St.

1413 No account check in the 400 block of N Lake St

1651 Unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

2125 Welfare check in the 500 block of N Lake St

Friday February 28, 2020

0807 2 vehicle crash near Park and Pine

0818 2 vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1243 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1330 Arrested subject for warrant on Line St

1411 Report of lost cell phone between Wilson St and Challenge Mtn. Was located.

1515 Report of suspicious subject on Hemlock St

1529 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Jaquay Rd.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

1415 Assisted EMS on Adams St.

1439 Water flowing from fire hydrant on the corner of Bay St.

1919 Arrested subject for no insurance on Pleasant at Trent.

Sunday, March 1, 2020

1548 Arrested subject for bond violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

2020 Threats complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St.