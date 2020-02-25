Boyne City Police reports

Monday February 3

1009 Subject in from Grant St to report attempted grandchild phone scam.

1548 Report of B&E in the 400 block of W Michigan.

1744 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Av and Fall Park Rd.

1853 Subject walking in the road at Division and Boyne Av.

1929 Closed account check written in the 400 block of N Lake St

2005 Suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Pleasant Ave.

Tuesday February 4

0500 Assist citizen in the 900 block of Robinson St.

0707 Arrested subject for No Insurance, Cited for Expired plate in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.

0916 Civil dispute in the 500 block of N Lake St

0956 Suspicious subject in the 300 block of E Division St

1018 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Deer Lake Rd.

1020 Subject at PD to turn self in on warrant.

1055 Vehicle unlock at Avalanche. Canceled while enroute.

1411 Juvenile complaint on W Main.

1510 Citation issued for speed in the school zone.

1550 Parking violation in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1819 Attempted paper service for Cadillac PD in the 300 block of E Division St

1835 Arrested subject for No Insurance at Brockway and Beardsley

Wednesday February 5

0844 Arrested subject on probation violation in the 800 block of Boyne Av.

0955 2 drivers at PD for crash report from Sunday

1005 Possible counterfeit $10 bill passed in the 500 block of N Lake St

1624 Assist Sheriff Dept. with a report of a dog that had been hit on Boyne City Rd. It was a deer.

Thursday February 6

0016 Assist EMS on Vogel St

0601 Car deer crash on State Stand Cozy Nook Ln.

0638 Car deer crash on State Stand Cozy Nook Ln.

1511 Assist other agency at Park and Pine

1534 Dispatched an injured deer on Front St. near Lake Park.

Friday February 7

0900 Truancy complaint at the High School

1210 MDOP to vehicle in the Industrial Park.

1356 Assist EMS in the 400 block of E Division St

1536 Driving complaint on Boyne City Rd

1601 Report of violation of conditional bond from E Main St.

2113 Parking violation at East and Bailey St.

2132 Verbal altercation in the Industrial Park.

2301 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

Saturday February 8

0907 Assist EMS in the 200 block of W court St

1311 Citizen assist in the 600 block of N East.

1441 Snowmobile violation in the 500 block of N East.

1437 Report of lost debit card.

1651 Arrested subject for warrant on Adams St.

2308 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mountain.

Sunday February 9

0953 Parking violation in the 100 block of N Park.

1356 Snowmobile violation in the 600 block of N East St.

1406 Suspicious situation in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1632 Report of suspicious subject walking in road near Park and State St

1804 Property damage crash at Boyne and Main.

2345 Motorist assist in the 400 block of N Lake St

Monday February 10

0034 Assault on W Main St

0615 Injured deer dispatched at Call and State St.

1138 Report of a road rage incident in the 1000 block of Boyne Av on Friday night.

1444 Report of subject smoking while pumping gas in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1644 Report of a vehicle parked behind the 1910 building that had been running for over an hour with no one around.

1704 Citation issued for speed on Division near Park.

2035 Suspicious subject reported in the 100 block of E Water St

Tuesday February 11

1525 Subject at PD to report harassment complaint

1754 Stalking complaint at the PD.

1946 Report of road hazard at Maple and Lincoln.

Wednesday February 12

1548 Arrested subject on State St for warrant.

1724 Hit and Run crash at S East and Water.

Thursday February 13

0827 Report of vehicle passing flashing lights of a school bus on State St east of Call St

0842 Civil complaint on E Main St

0908 Report of vehicle in the ditch on M-75 S near Lexamar Dr. Gone on arrival.

1154 Assist Sheriff Dept at BC Rd and Sumner

1202 Property damage crash in the 300 block of Silver St

1350 Report of retail fraud that occurred in the 100 block of E Water St

1738 Fraud complaint in the 300 block of E Cedar St.

Friday February 14

0659 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S East St

1140 Medical Assist on Call St.

1317 Panic Intrusion alarm in the 400 block of Elm St.

Saturday February 15

0608 Hit and run crash on Charlevoix St near Grunow Dr.

1436 Salvage vehicle inspection.

1454 Assist EMS on Taylor St.

1710 Arrested subject for No Insurance on N. Lake near Lower Lake.

2208 Suspicious person at Division and Park.

Sunday, February 16, 2020

0001 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St.

0019 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S Lake St.

0146 Arrested subject for OWI at M-75 N and Old State Rd.

1424 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Pine St.

1854 Vehicle unlock for in the 300 block of S. Lake St.