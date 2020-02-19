Boyne City Police reports

MONDAY JANUARY 27, 2020

0447 911 hang up call from the 100 block of E. Cedar St.

1038 Report of possible scam originating in Georgia

1200 Motorist assist at Fall Park and Boyne Av.

1041 Disturbance in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1331 Threats Complaint in the 900 block of Wilson St.

1348 911 hang up check from the 100 block of E. Main St.

1410 911 hang up check from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1630 Served no trespass notice to subject on Jersey St

1639 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of S Lake St

1630 Civil Complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1726 Natural death on Grove St

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

0717 Assist EMS in the 300 block of N Lake St.

0832 Illegal dumping complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St.

0910 Report of attempted grandchild scam on Jersey St

1048 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Park St

1220 911 Hang up from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1343 Juvenile complaint in the 900 block of Brockway

1915 Fraud complaint in the 300 block of E. Division St.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

1029 Vehicle unlock in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1031 CSC complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1854 Car deer crash at Boyne Ave and Fall Park

2046 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mtn.

2120 Juvenile complaint on Water St.

THURSDAY JANUARY 30, 2020

0629 Driving complaint on Lakeshore Dr.

1211 Vehicle unlock on Ray St

1346 Car deer crash report taken for crash the night before at State and Call

1440 Attempted fraud complaint from Fall Park Rd

1545 Property damage crash in the 1300 block of Boyne Ave.

1630 Civil complaint on Earl St

FRIDAY JANUARY 31, 2020

1339 Stalking complaint in the 800 block of S Park St

1415 Report of social media harassment complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1044 Assist EMS on Pine Pointe Trail.

1754 Assault in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1836 Assisted Sheriff Dept. with a car that ran off Lakeshore Rd onto the lake.

2303 Disturbance on W Main St.

Saturday, February 1, 2020

0109 OWI at M-75 S and Magnet Dr.

0250 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

0318 Suspicious subject on M-75 S near Moll Dr.

1052 Vehicle unlock on Alice St.

1213 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Advance Rd N

2154 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Pine St.

2200 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Advance Rd N.

2128 Civil complaint on Robinson St.

Sunday, February 2, 2020

0115 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mt.

0144 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mt.

0210 Assist Sheriff Dept. at Boyne Mt.

0237 Suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block Boyne Av

1001 Property damage crash at State St and N East St.

1327 Alarm on Moll Dr.

1414 Citation issued for speed on Front St. near Pleasant Ave.

1751 Abandoned Vehicle left.

1857 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

2010 Intoxicated subject on State St.