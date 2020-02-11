Boyne City Police reports

Monday, January 20

0053 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

0825 Civil issue in the 800 block of Thompson St.

1336 Report of possible CSC in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1350 Civil complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St.

1432 Vehicle unlock on W Main St

1833 Juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

2028 Civil complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St.

2106 Civil complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St.

2119 Harassment complaint from the 800 block of Thompson St

2149 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Addis Rd.

2304 Noise complaint in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

TUESDAY JANUARY 21

0226 Parking violation in the 100 block of Water St. Vehicle towed for snow removal.

0804 Driving complaint on Lake and Water Streets

1027 Suspicious situation in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

2127 Assist EMS in the 600 block of W. Court St.

2205 Noise complaint in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

2214 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22

0947 Arrest subject at PD for outstanding warrant.

1252 Juvenile complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1331 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of W Division St.

1425 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Wildwood Harbor.

1824 Assisted Sheriff Dept. and EMS on Reinke Road.

1835 Ongoing noise complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St.

Thursday, January 23

1033 Assist EMS on M-75 S.

1139 Welfare check in the 800 block of Thompson St

1230 Health and safety concern in the 100 block of W Michigan.

1251 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Front St

1259 Retail Fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

1337 Assist citizen regarding Trent St

1432 Report of vehicle blocking sidewalk and handicap parking on N Park St

1544 Request for No Trespass Order in the 200 block of Water St.

1706 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Boyne Ave.

Friday, January 24

0710 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of 305 Silver St.

1450 Civil complaint in the 800 block of Thompson St

1510 Subject at PD ref fraud calls he is receiving on Boyne Av.

1534 Civil complaint in the 800 block of Thompson St

1535 Assist EMS with attempted suicide in the 800 block of Brockway.

1611 Assist to another agency in the 400 block of N Lake St

1837 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

SATURDAY JANUARY 25

0205 Arrested subject for DWLS and outstanding warrant at Lake and Vogel.

1200 Assist Sheriff Dept. on M-75 S

1739 Report of mailbox being hit on Thompson St.

2221 Arrested subject for bond violation in the 100 block of N. Park St. Located intoxicated driver.

SUNDAY JANUARY 26

1258 Vehicle unlock at Avalanche.

1852 Assist Fire Dept. in the 400 block of Front St