Boyne City Police incident reports

Monday, January 6, 2020

0109 Assist Sheriff Dept. in Boyne Falls.

0949 Report of hit and run crash to power pole in the 400 block of N lake St

1054 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Park St. Cancelled while enroute.

1120 Found wallet dropped off at the PD. Was returned to owner.

1332 Alarm in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Dr.

1739 Alarm in the 100 block of River St

1843 Suspicious situation reported on Addis St.

2237 Report of iphone taken from the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

2302 Report of vehicle playing loud music in the 200 block of Vogel St.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

0930 Interview driver from yesterday’s hit and run crash

0959 Noise complaint from the 500 block of N Lake St

1014 Found purse dropped off at PD. Was returned to owner.

1356 Report of lost wallet.

1526 Missing phone from yesterday was located.

1526 Motorist assist on Brockway.

1941 Assist Sheriff Dept. on Boyne City Rd. near Pinehurst Shores.

2146 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N. Lake St.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

0027 Arrested subject for Operating Without Security and cited for MIP marijuana at Morgan and Douglas. Vehicle was towed.

0539 Natural death in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

0951 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1039 Assist EMS on Pine Pointe Tr

1133 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1329 Threats complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1703 Assist EMS on Robinson St.

1736 Parking complaint in the 300 block of E Division St

2056 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St.

2156 Arrested subject for Domestic and MDOP on Haven Ct.

Thursday, January 9, 2020

0046 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

0908 Report of lost necklace in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1330 Private property crash on Front St.

2329 Abuse and Neglect in the 600 block of W Court St. EMS contacted to assist.

Friday, January 10, 2020

0059 Intoxicated subject in the 1200 block of Boyne Av. Located subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av. Was arrested on outstanding warrant from Emmet Co.

0823 Vehicle unlock near park and Pine.

1045 Juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Brockway.

1151 Suspicious situation in the 800 block of S Lake St.

1547 Victim notification on Haven Ct.

1617 Attempt pick up order in the 300 block of E Division St.

1635 Warrant service attempt on W Cedar St.

1650 Report of B&E in the 800 block of Thompson St

1815 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N lake St.

1915 Car deer crash on State Street near Rotary Park Dr.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

0000 Assist EMS in the 800 block of State St.

0651 Civil dispute in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

0930 Traffic control for the Fast and Flurrious bike race.

1516 Report of Airpods stolen from the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1526 Fire alarm going off in the 800 block of Thompson St.

1614 Possible gas smell in the 400 block of N Lake.

2112 Vehicle in the ditch at Brockway St. and Beardsley St. No damage. Waiting on tow.

Sunday, January 12, 2020

0342 Snow removal parking violation at S. Park St. and River St

0403 Snow removal parking violation at Front St. and Main St.

0417 Snow removal parking violation at Front St. and Main St.

0433 Snow removal parking violation at Front St. and Water St.

0605 Private Property PIA in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1104 Parking violation in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1444 Dog running at large in the 400 block of E Pine.

1507 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1723 BOL Driving complaint from the 400 block of N Lake St

1726 Property damage crash at W Michigan and Robinson.