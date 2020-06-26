Boyne City HS honor students

Boyne City High School is proud to announce the Senior Honor Awards for the Class of 2020.
Valedictorian Reagan May and Salutatorian Haley Carlson addressed their classmates, family and friends at graduation on Friday June 19.
Reagan May, Valedictorian
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.103
Parents: Drew and Carrie May
School Group Involvement:
Pride Team
Bowling
Basketball
Cross Country
Soccer
Track
Student Mentor
Future plans: In the Fall, Reagan looks forward to attending Michigan Tech
University where she will study Engineering.
Haley Carlson, Salutatorian
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.096
Parents: Bradley and Teresa Carlson
School Group Involvement:
National Honor Society
Pride Team
Student Council
Soccer
Future plans:
Haley will be attending North Central Michigan College in Petoskey to finish her last year of
the NCMC/BCHS Early College program to earn her Associates of Science.
ADDITIONAL HONOR STUDENTS:
Nicholas Aown
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.076
Parents: Al and Tina Aown
Logan Zipp
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.076
Parents: Randall and Lisa Zipp
Megan Hope
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.063
Parents: LeMarr and Tina Hope
Avery Stadt
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.027
Parents: Brandon and Wendi Stadt
Jacob Alger
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.000
Parents: Dean and Sharon Alger
Katelyn Gabos
Final Cumulative GPA: 4.000
Parents: Jeffrey and Patti Gabos