Boyne City HS honor students

Boyne City High School is proud to announce the Senior Honor Awards for the Class of 2020.

Valedictorian Reagan May and Salutatorian Haley Carlson addressed their classmates, family and friends at graduation on Friday June 19.

Reagan May, Valedictorian

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.103

Parents: Drew and Carrie May

School Group Involvement:

Pride Team

Bowling

Basketball

Cross Country

Soccer

Track

Student Mentor

Future plans: In the Fall, Reagan looks forward to attending Michigan Tech

University where she will study Engineering.

Haley Carlson, Salutatorian

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.096

Parents: Bradley and Teresa Carlson

School Group Involvement:

National Honor Society

Pride Team

Student Council

Soccer

Future plans:

Haley will be attending North Central Michigan College in Petoskey to finish her last year of

the NCMC/BCHS Early College program to earn her Associates of Science.

ADDITIONAL HONOR STUDENTS:

Nicholas Aown

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.076

Parents: Al and Tina Aown

Logan Zipp

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.076

Parents: Randall and Lisa Zipp

Megan Hope

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.063

Parents: LeMarr and Tina Hope

Avery Stadt

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.027

Parents: Brandon and Wendi Stadt

Jacob Alger

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.000

Parents: Dean and Sharon Alger

Katelyn Gabos

Final Cumulative GPA: 4.000

Parents: Jeffrey and Patti Gabos