Boyne City Gazette final issue

Due to the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyne City Gazette is no longer in operation.

Wednesday July 15 will be the final Edition. This heartbreaking decision was not reached lightly.

We thank everyone who supported our efforts over the years.

If you have questions or concerns, Chris Faulknor can be reached at (231) 645-1970.

