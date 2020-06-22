Boyne City Gazette #565

June 22, 2020
Boyne City Gazette
This week's Boyne City Gazette features a look at Boyne City Commission business, new projects which may affect you, lots of opinions concerning the Boyne area, obituaries of some familiar folks, area student high school and college honors, and five pages dedicated to the classes of 2020 from Boyne City High School, Concord Academy Boyne, and Boyne Falls Public School.

