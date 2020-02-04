Boyne City Commission news

Among business items considered were support of the Evangeline Township plan to apply for a grant to help fund its trail facilities master plan, an agreement for Boyne City to provide EMS services to Melrose Township, and purchase of a component to help the city’s water system stop drawing sand on well number two.

Among business items considered were support of the Evangeline Township plan to apply for a grant to help fund its trail facilities master plan, an agreement for Boyne City to provide EMS services to Melrose Township, and purchase of a component to help the city’s water system stop drawing sand on well number two.

Boyne City Commission had a rather light agenda at its regular bimonthly meeting on Tuesday Jan. 28.

Among business items considered were support of the Evangeline Township plan to apply for a grant to help fund its trail facilities master plan, an agreement for Boyne City to provide EMS services to Melrose Township, and purchase of a component to help the city’s water system stop drawing sand on well number two.

Trail Support

Consideration to authorize Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer to sign a letter of support for a grant application by Evangeline Township to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation to conduct a Trail Facilities Master Plan.

“The estimated cost of the study is a little less than $16,000,” said Boyne City Manager Michael Cain. “They are not requesting any money from the city.”

Evangeline Township plans to submit a grant to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation to conduct a Trail Facilities Master Plan to assess the links between recreational trails and facilities and links to Boyne City.

Boyne City Commissioner Dean Solomon stressed the importance of prioritizing projects and getting some of them completed.

“They’re going to look at all these assets and they’re going to say, OK, how do we pull these together or give you ideas that help implement them as a system that can relate to each other,” Cain said. “They’re not looking to redesign what we’re doing at Avalanche or really design what we’re doing on West Michigan. We’ve got all these pieces. How do you use them as a unit?”

Motion was unanimously approved.

EMS agreement

Consideration to approve a contract for Boyne City to provide EMS services to Melrose Township.

Boyne City EMS Director John Lamont reviewed the new contract for EMS coverage for all of Melrose Township which would begin in April 2020.

“Two weeks ago I went to Melrose Township, presented this contract to them which is similar to the contract with all the other townships,” Lamont said. “It’s a three-year agreement of which it uses formula drawings versus utilization.”

Lamont outlined the boundaries of the coverage area and estimated that the change would result in 75 or 80 additional runs per year.

“We have the resources and depth to be able to cover it,” said Lamont. “And then they will increase their subsidy to us by the increased dwellings and increased utilization.”

From US-31 to the west will be covered by the Boyne City Station and US-31 to the east will be covered by the Boyne Valley Township.

The contract with Chandler is also still looks to be moving forward. Chandler Township Board will meet in February to decide.

“I think the inclusion of both Melrose and Chandler is a good thing for our organization,” said Cain. “It provides more customers to share the operational costs of the system.”

Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin asked how this might affect the relationship with Boyne Valley Township.

Lamont said they would still have coverage.

Motion was unanimously approved.

Well component

Consideration to approve a contract with Windemuller Electric in the amount of $7,042 to install a variable frequency drive on Well #2.

Boyne City Water/Wastewater Superintendent Mark Fowler said well number two is drawing sand because the motor starter comes on at full speed and causes the pump to draw sand. A Variable Frequency Drive, if installed, will allow the pump to start up and shut off slowly. This should eliminate the problem.

Motion was unanimously approved.