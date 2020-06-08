Boyne City Commission meeting highlights

Boyne City Commission met via ZOOM on Tuesday May 26 for its regular bimonthly meeting.

Following are highlights from the meeting:

Business Assistance Measures

Consideration to authorize Boyne City Manager Michael Cain and his designees to work with existing Boyne City businesses, primarily in the downtown area, to use public spaces including streets, alleys, sidewalks, parking lots and parks as identified to enhance the conducting of their lawful businesses at no additional charge through Labor Day 2020.

The city manager shall further be authorized to make necessary modifications in keeping with the spirit and intent of this action subject to notification of the city commission.

The motion was unanimously approved.

MDOT Grant Application

Consideration to approve the model resolution to establish a request for $181,500 of funding, designate an agent, attest to the existence of funds and commit to implementing a maintenance program for the streets included and as funded by the State Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) – Category B Program for FY 2021 and authorize the city manager to execute the documents.

W. Michigan Ave. Reconstruction

Consideration to approve Contract Modification 1 to MDOT Contract No. 19-5469 for the shoulder widening work along W Michigan Avenue for an amount not-to-exceed $6,596.35.

Further, it was recommended the Boyne City Director of Public Works approve payment through the ProjectWise software.

Director of Public Works Tim Faas stated that, in October 2019, the city commission approved a contract with MDOT for the resurfacing of North Lake Street and West Michigan Avenue from the City boat launch to the intersection of West Michigan at Boyne City-Charlevoix Road.

This is an MDOT managed project of which about two-thirds of the cost is being paid from State & Federal funds.

Concurrently with this work, the City of Boyne City has been planning a non-motorized pathway along this route to safely allow cyclists to get from the Boyne City – Charlevoix trail to the downtown area.

At the last public meeting held on the non-motorized pathway a suggestion was made to consider widening the shoulders along North Lake Street and West Michigan Avenue to provide a safer route until the pathway can be constructed in the future.

Payne & Dolan have priced the widening that needs to occur to MDOT in the form of a contract modification.

The total cost is estimated to be $6,596.35 and would be funded 100 percent by the City of Boyne City.

An amount of $34,668 was budgeted in 2020/2021 for any extra work on this project. Payments to the Contractor (Payne & Dolan) are managed through a secure software system that MDOT uses called ProjectWise.

Any modifications would be approved and paid through that system.

If the City Commission approves the request, it will be handled electronically.

Motion was unanimously approved to allow Contract Modification 1 to MDOT Contract No. 19-5469 for the shoulder widening work along West Michigan Avenue for an amount not-to-exceed $6,596.35.

Shoreline Erosion Control

Consideration to approve retaining the services of C2AE Consulting Engineers for an amount not-to-exceed $5,000 and Armstrong Environmental LLC for an amount not-to-exceed $10,000 to assist the city with field survey, design, permitting, bidding and construction engineering services for the shoreline erosion control projects.

Boyne City Director of Public Works Tim Faas reported that, on April 13, the high lake levels, combined with high winds off Lake Charlevoix, caused significant shoreline erosion at a number of city-owned and private properties within the City of Boyne City.

A preliminary damage assessment was conducted the following day to initially assess the damage and quickly prioritize locations for repair.

The areas that are the most severely damaged (i.e. the highest priorities) were:

1. John Street Road End Park (note, it had damage from late 2019 that was exacerbated)

2. Veterans Park peninsula

3. Lakeshore Drive between Marshall Road and the city limits

4. F Grant Moore Municipal Marina

• Other city-owned properties were also damaged and will be dealt with in the near future.

Temporary measures to stabilize the failed concrete seawall in Veterans Park and the failed stone rip-rap revetment along Lakeshore Drive were performed to protect the city assets.

Discussions with the State of Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) officials commenced on May 7, regarding our strategy and actions taken to date.

A meeting was held on May 11 in the field with representatives from C2AE Consulting Engineers (our City Engineering firm) and Armstrong Environmental LLC to further assess the damages and determine the scope of the repair options.

The city will use a team approach between these two firms that have worked together before, and the city staff.

The services to be performed would include field survey work, design, bid specifications and construction inspection.

Exactly which firm or team member will perform these will be worked out as the project proceeds.

A proposal from Armstrong Environmental Services LLC was received and reviewed.

The cost of those services is estimated to be $12,800.

The costs for the Engineering Consultant can be billed as needed based on the agreed-to hourly rates for a not-to-exceed amount of $5,000.

An effort to coordinate with the private property owners along Lakeshore Drive has also commenced as the shoreline requiring repair is located on private property.

Some legal costs are anticipated to ensure the work is conducted in accordance with State law.

Repairs could begin by July, subject to permit approvals by the EGLE and US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) and not needing a lengthy public notice period.

A total of $100,000 was budgeted for shoreline erosion in the current Parks & Recreation capital budget.

The city does not anticipate the costs to well-exceed that amount, so a long-term strategy will be needed to address all the areas impacted by these high water levels.

A grant to cover 50 percent of the emergency sidewalk repairs at the City Marina was submitted last week to State MDNR.

Boyne Commissioner Dean Solomon inquired about Tannery Park and was informed that park would be sandbagged.

All commissioners are in agreement with the recommendation.

Approved 5-0

Boyne Forest Trail

Consideration to authorize the City Manager to execute the agreements with Charlevoix County for the Boyne Forest Trail parking lot and trailhead project.

Faas reported that in January 2020, the City made two applications jointly with Evangeline Township for an allocation from the current fiscal year County Parks

Millage to fund a portion of the above projects as part of the Boyne Forest Trail system.

Part A of the joint application was for a 30-parking space gravel lot along the road frontage on Old Horton Bay Road.

Part B of the application was for the trailhead area and a 1,500-foot-long gravel pathway from the parking lot to the Boyne Forest Trails located in the woods at the northeast end of the property.

The cost of the two parts is estimated to be $58,020 of which the City proposed to contribute $12,847 in the way of in-kind labor and equipment costs.

As such the grant amount requested was $45,173.

Following the review of the proposals made to the County, the city’s application scored the highest; however, the County decided to only fund $10,000 for each of the City and Evangeline Township requests (note, all of the $20,000 total would be granted to the City as the property owner).

The City appealed to the County to reconsider the amount funded, but the request did not get the majority support of the County Commissioners required for reconsideration.

Accordingly, the project has a $25,173 gap in funding.

The grant agreements were received from Charlevoix County on May 7, and the City has 30 calendar days to execute the agreements.

The situation was discussed with the Parks & Recreation Commission last week and the majority of the members supported moving forward understanding the City (or possibly other partners) would need to make up the $25,173 funding gap.

The Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association (TOMMBA) was scheduled to meet on May 26 to discuss a fundraising effort to help bridge the gap.

There are several capital projects planned for 2020 in the approved budget; however, given the funding impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic we are carefully considering which projects should proceed, or possibly be deferred to future years.

This project is one of few planned that has a non-city revenue source, albeit less than we had hoped.

Also during the Parks and Recreation Master Plan update late last year, some of the top priorities identified in the Community Survey were additional multi-use trails, mountain bike trails and more natural areas.

This project clearly meets those needs.

Solomon said he is not sure if the city should move ahead right now based on the original agreement with TOMMBA doing their fundraising.

A motion was unanimously approved to authorize the Cain to proceed with Charlevoix County for the Boyne Forest Trail parking lot and trailhead project grant and return this project to the City Commissioner prior to construction

Waterways Grant

Approval to file a grant application for the Michigan DNR Waterways Grant Application in the amount of $15,250 with a 50% local match resulting in a total project cost of $30,250 and authorize the City Manager to execute the documents.

Tim Faas said that on May 15, the city made application to the State of Michigan DNR for a grant to help fund the emergency repairs to roughly 200 lineal feet of the City Marina walkways that were damaged due to the recent high water levels.

The MDNR indicated it intends to make notification of the successful applicants soon.

The grant request was for $15,125 of Waterways funds with a 50% local match resulting in a total project cost of $30,250.

Approval to file a grant application for the Michigan DNR Waterways Grant Application in the amount of $15,250 with a 50% local match resulting in a total project cost of $30,250 was approved 5-0.