Boyne Chamber duck race planned

While the coronavirus may have put a damper on summer festivals throughout Northern Michigan, Boyne City is going forward with a number of fun events to celebrate the Fourth of July.

This year, the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce will still hold its Fourth of July Duck Race—but in a new location.

This annual fundraiser is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday July 4 at the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark at Boyne Mountain Resort.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce office Monday through Friday and outside Boyne City Hall on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and Noon, during the Boyne City Farmers Market.

Tickets can also be purchased via phone by calling (231) 582-6222.

New this year, 100 VIP duck tickets will be sold at a cost of $25 each. This fee includes entry into the outdoor VIP area while enjoying a cash bar on race day.

Buy 10 Duck Race tickets before July 3, and you will be entered to win a $100 Chamber Check.

Tickets will not be available after July 3.

A video of the race will be available for viewing on social media for regular ticket holders.

Tickets are also available here:

Lynda’s Real Estate

Red Mesa Grill

Café Sante

Lake Street Pub

Sunny Side-Hustle

Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen

B.A.C. Gallery

Edward Jones-James Richman