Boyne Chamber duck race planned

While the coronavirus may have put a damper on summer festivals throughout Northern Michigan, Boyne City is going forward with a number of fun events to celebrate the Fourth of July.
This year, the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce will still hold its Fourth of July Duck Race—but in a new location.
This annual fundraiser is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday July 4 at the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark at Boyne Mountain Resort.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce office Monday through Friday and outside Boyne City Hall on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and Noon, during the Boyne City Farmers Market.
Tickets can also be purchased via phone by calling (231) 582-6222.
New this year, 100 VIP duck tickets will be sold at a cost of $25 each. This fee includes entry into the outdoor VIP area while enjoying a cash bar on race day.
Buy 10 Duck Race tickets before July 3, and you will be entered to win a $100 Chamber Check.
Tickets will not be available after July 3.
A video of the race will be available for viewing on social media for regular ticket holders.
Tickets are also available here:
Lynda’s Real Estate
Red Mesa Grill
Café Sante
Lake Street Pub
Sunny Side-Hustle
Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
B.A.C. Gallery
Edward Jones-James Richman