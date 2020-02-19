Boyne Catholic Lenten events

LENTEN SCHEDULE
Ash Wednesday (February 26th)
8:00 am Mass – St. Augustine
12:15 pm Word Service – St. Matthew
6:00 pm Mass – St. Matthew
MONDAYS
Stations of the Cross 6:00 pm@ St. Augustine
(Beginning March 2nd )
Little Rock Scripture Study Noon @ St. Augustine
TUESDAYS
Men’s Bible Study – 6:45 @ St. Matthew
Book Club- 10:00 am @ St. Matthew (Beginning March 10th)
Lenten Talk and Soup Supper (Beginning March 3rd)
5:30 pm talk @ St. Matthew
6:00 pm Soup supper/Sandwich (potluck)
“A Journey with our Saints”
THURSDAYS
(Beginning March 5th)
Eucharistic Adoration
9:30 am until Noon – St. Augustine’s
3:00 pm until 6:00 pm – St. Matthew’s
FRIDAY’S
(Beginning February 28th)
Stations of the Cross – 6:00 pm @ St. Matthew
*Communal Penance: Thursday, March 19th at 6:30 pm
In addition: Little Black Books, Whole community catechesis, CRS rice bowls