Boyne Catholic Community events

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 16

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning on February 23rd the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time:

Children’s’ Faith Formation and Junior/Senior High Youth: Meeting at 5:30 Sunday at St. Matthews

Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthews. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

RCIA: Tuesday evening at 6:30 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Lent is Quickly Approaching! The schedule for Ash Wednesday will be 8:00 am Mass at St. Augustine’s, 12:15 Word Service at St. Matthew’s, and 6:00 pm Mass at St. Matthew’s. The Worship commission and staff are again putting together opportunities for you to grow in your faith and knowledge of the Lord. Look for more details in the coming weeks concerning Lent.

Financial Peace University: Wednesday evening at 6:30 pm at St. Matthew’s.

It’s time to stop worrying about money! The nine-lesson Financial Peace University (FPU) course is the proven plan to help you keep a budget, beat debt, and build wealth! Dave Ramsey and his team of financial experts teaches every lesson with biblical wisdom, and you’ll get support and encouragement along the way. FPU includes your workbook and a free year of Financial Peace Membership, an online tool kit to support your journey. For more info, contact Becky Nohel at 231-330-6576.

Stations of the Cross: Will be held on Friday, February 28th at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

Come join us and pray the Rosary every Saturday: at 9 am at St. Matthew’s for the protection of our Church and our nation.

The Sermon on the Mount – Little Rock Scripture Study It is time for another session of Little Rock Scripture study. The group will be studying The Sermon on the Mount. This four-week study will begin on March 2nd at noon at St. Augustine Church. All are asked to bring a sack luncheon. For more information, please contact Joann Gibes at 549-2876.

The Book Club will begin their new session on Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s. The group will be reading “God Isn’t Finished with Me Yet” by Barbara Lee. Miss Lee is a spiritual director and a retired lawyer. If you are interested in the book club, please give Patty a call.