Boyne cancels Stroll the Streets

Free

Due to safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyne City Main Street’s 17th Annual Stroll the Streets event series has been canceled.

Stroll the Streets typically takes place each Friday evening mid-June through Labor Day weekend from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Boyne City.

The start of the event series was postponed until mid-July earlier this year, but a full cancellation is now taking place.

“We are faced with many hard decisions right now regarding events, but the health and safety of our community are our first priority,” said Karen Guzniczak, Stroll the Streets volunteer coordinator. “We are very sad to have to do this, but look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown for Stroll next summer.”

Stroll the Streets is a one of Boyne City Main Street’s signature events.

Each Friday evening, local bands, of all musical varieties, are placed on the sidewalks throughout downtown for folks to enjoy while they shop, eat, stroll and enjoy beautiful Northern Michigan summer evenings.