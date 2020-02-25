Boyne area lent events

LENTEN SCHEDULE

Ash Wednesday (February 26th)

8 am Mass – St. Augustine

12:15 pm Word Service – St. Matthew

6 pm Mass – St. Matthew

MONDAYS

Stations of the Cross 6:00 pm@ St. Augustine

Beginning March 2nd

Little Rock Scripture Study Noon @ St. Augustine

TUESDAYS

Men’s Bible Study – 6:45 @ St. Matthew

Book Club- 10 am @ St. Matthew (Beginning March 10th)

Lenten Talk and Soup Supper (Beginning March 3rd)

5:30 pm talk @ St. Matthew

6:00 pm Soup supper/Sandwich (potluck)

“A Journey with our Saints”

THURSDAYS

Beginning March 5th

Eucharistic Adoration

9:30 am until Noon – St. Augustine’s

3 pm until 6 pm – St. Matthew’s

FRIDAY’S

Beginning February 28th

Stations of the Cross – 6 pm @ St. Matthew

*Communal Penance: Thursday, March 19th at 6:30 pm

In addition: Little Black Books, Whole community catechesis, CRS rice bowls

Holy Week Schedule

St. John, Praga; St. Augustine, Boyne Falls & St. Matthew, Boyne City

Palm Sunday

Saturday, April 4h 5 pm St. Matthew, Boyne City

Sunday, April 5th

9 am St. Augustine, Boyne Falls

11 am St. Matthew, Boyne City

Chrism Mass

Tuesday, April 7th

11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Gaylord.

All are invited

TRIDUUM: Come Worship!

Holy Thursday

Thursday, April 9th

Mass of the Lord’s Supper (First part of the Triduum Liturgy)

7 p.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until Night Prayer at 11 p.m.

Good Friday

Friday, April 10th

Ecumenical Service – Noon

Good Friday Service (Second part of the Triduum Liturgy)

2 p.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City

Holy Saturday

Saturday, April 11th

Blessing of the Baskets of Food for the Easter Meal

10 a.m. St. Augustine

Easter Vigil (Third part and the summit of the Triduum Liturgy)

9 p.m. St. Matthew, Boyne City – please gather at the Easter Fire

Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 12th

9 a.m. at St. Augustine

11 a.m. St. Matthew, Boyne City