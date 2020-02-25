Boyne area lent events

LENTEN SCHEDULE
Ash Wednesday (February 26th)
8 am Mass – St. Augustine
12:15 pm Word Service – St. Matthew
6 pm Mass – St. Matthew
MONDAYS
Stations of the Cross 6:00 pm@ St. Augustine
Beginning March 2nd
Little Rock Scripture Study Noon @ St. Augustine
TUESDAYS
Men’s Bible Study – 6:45 @ St. Matthew
Book Club- 10 am @ St. Matthew (Beginning March 10th)
Lenten Talk and Soup Supper (Beginning March 3rd)
5:30 pm talk @ St. Matthew
6:00 pm Soup supper/Sandwich (potluck)
“A Journey with our Saints”
THURSDAYS
Beginning March 5th
Eucharistic Adoration
9:30 am until Noon – St. Augustine’s
3 pm until 6 pm – St. Matthew’s
FRIDAY’S
Beginning February 28th
Stations of the Cross – 6 pm @ St. Matthew
*Communal Penance: Thursday, March 19th at 6:30 pm
In addition: Little Black Books, Whole community catechesis, CRS rice bowls
Holy Week Schedule
St. John, Praga; St. Augustine, Boyne Falls & St. Matthew, Boyne City
Palm Sunday
Saturday, April 4h 5 pm St. Matthew, Boyne City
Sunday, April 5th
9 am St. Augustine, Boyne Falls
11 am St. Matthew, Boyne City
Chrism Mass
Tuesday, April 7th
11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Gaylord.
All are invited
TRIDUUM: Come Worship!
Holy Thursday
Thursday, April 9th
Mass of the Lord’s Supper (First part of the Triduum Liturgy)
7 p.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City
Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until Night Prayer at 11 p.m.
Good Friday
Friday, April 10th
Ecumenical Service – Noon
Good Friday Service (Second part of the Triduum Liturgy)
2 p.m. at St. Matthew, Boyne City
Holy Saturday
Saturday, April 11th
Blessing of the Baskets of Food for the Easter Meal
10 a.m. St. Augustine
Easter Vigil (Third part and the summit of the Triduum Liturgy)
9 p.m. St. Matthew, Boyne City – please gather at the Easter Fire
Easter Sunday
Sunday, April 12th
9 a.m. at St. Augustine
11 a.m. St. Matthew, Boyne City