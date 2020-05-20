Boyne 4th of July festival update

As reported to you in April, we have continued to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

We have been committed to staying informed, working with local organizations, Charlevoix county and the city of Boyne City.

After careful and painful consideration, the Boyne City 4th of July board has decided to cancel 2020’s in-person festival events.

With that being said, we have been working on an exciting virtual experience with more details to follow.

If you would like to be involved in the first ever Boyne City 4th of July virtual parade, this is your opportunity!

Round up your photos and videos of parades past and we will let you know where to send them.

Our hearts have been warmed over the past few months by people who have stayed hopeful the festival’s events would happen this year.

We appreciate your love of the festival, our amazing town and our beloved country.

The board, committee and volunteers are looking forward, along with all of you, to celebrate the Best 4th in the North in 2021 in even grander fashion than before.

You better get ready because Boyne City celebrates the 4th no matter what!

Stay safe.