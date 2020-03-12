Boulder Park restricts visitors

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 17

With active cases of COVID-19 detected in Michigan, Boulder Park Terrace, a skilled nursing care …

With active cases of COVID-19 detected in Michigan, Boulder Park Terrace, a skilled nursing care facility located in Charlevoix will be restricting all visitors effective immediately. Special exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

This decision was made based on the recommendations set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to restrict visitors in nursing home facilities due to the resident population being vulnerable to influenza and COVID-19 risk.

McLaren Northern Michigan is dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our residents, patients, staff, and surrounding community. Thank you for your understanding.